Norwegian popstar, Sigrid, announces intimate Cork gig

Norwegian Popstar Sigrid has announced she will take to the stage in a Cork pub for an intimate performance.

Ahead of her return to Dublin’s 3Arena, Sigrid, the Norwegian Powerhouse has announced The Cozy Tour, three very intimate dates around Ireland.

Sigrid will perform for fans on Sunday November 20 in Walsh’s Pub, Mitchelstown.

Here, she reveals that she plans on: “taking my time in between songs, chatting to the audience and my band on stage.”

The 25-year-old singer was previously set to headline the Indiependence Music Festival in the North Cork town in 2020, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the Covid Pandemic.

In 2019, due to illness, Sigrid also lost a show in Belfast and a headline performance at Sea Sessions Music Festival in Bundoran.

“It's no secret Ireland is one of my absolute favourite places to tour, and I remember being gutted when I couldn’t make it to Bundoran, Belfast and Mitchelstown," the artist expressed.

Now in 2022, Sigrid will return to these locations as part of ‘The Cozy Tour’

Sigrid will perform songs from her number one albums and top 10 singles at the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday November 24.