Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 19:51

Man allegedly caught with €700k worth of cannabis in Cork remanded in custody

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court
Man allegedly caught with €700k worth of cannabis in Cork remanded in custody

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 49-year-old Eugene Barrett who lives at an apartment at 2 Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, and charged him with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Road, Cork, and having this drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others. FILE PIC

Liam Heylin

A 49-year-old man allegedly caught with €700,000 worth of cannabis has been remanded in custody until November 3.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 49-year-old Eugene Barrett who lives at an apartment at 2 Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, and charged him with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Road, Cork, and having this drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court. 

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, solicitor, said the accused would be appealing for bail at the High Court in Dublin.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the defendant that if he got bail at his appeal to the High Court – likely to be heard next week – then he should appear in Cork District Court in person.

Det. Garda O’Toole testified in the course of his objection to bail that this was a joint Garda and Customs operation. He objected because of the seriousness of the charge, adding that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det. Garda O’Toole said.

Directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man, 20, appears at Cork District Court charged with sexually assaulting boy from the age of 6
Port of Cork to vacate city centre within eight years  Port of Cork to vacate city centre within eight years 
Man who waved pickaxe handle outside Cork Garda station jailed Man who waved pickaxe handle outside Cork Garda station jailed
Cork coastal village frustrated by vandalism to community-funded telescope

Cork coastal village frustrated by vandalism to community-funded telescope

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more