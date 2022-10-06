Man allegedly caught with €700k worth of cannabis in Cork remanded in custody

A 49-year-old man allegedly caught with €700,000 worth of cannabis has been remanded in custody until November 3.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 49-year-old Eugene Barrett who lives at an apartment at 2 Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, and charged him with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Road, Cork, and having this drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, solicitor, said the accused would be appealing for bail at the High Court in Dublin.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the defendant that if he got bail at his appeal to the High Court – likely to be heard next week – then he should appear in Cork District Court in person.

Det. Garda O’Toole testified in the course of his objection to bail that this was a joint Garda and Customs operation. He objected because of the seriousness of the charge, adding that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det. Garda O’Toole said.

Directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.