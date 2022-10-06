Man, 20, appears at Cork District Court charged with sexually assaulting boy from the age of 6

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a boy from the age of six over a two-year period.

Sergeant Dave Noonan arrested the defendant and brought him before Cork District Court.

He charged the young man with five counts of sexually assaulting the complainant at an address in Cork city on occasions between May 2018 and May 2020.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed that restrictions on media coverage of the case would have to apply in terms of anything that would lead to identification of the complainant.

When charged and cautioned the accused man made no reply to the charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecution said the case was to proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The sergeant said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail. However, bail conditions were required. Defence barrister William Bulman said the accused agreed to those conditions.

He is to have no contact direct or indirect with alleged injured party, sign on twice a week at his local garda station, surrender his passport and not leave the jurisdiction. He must provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

The accused will also have to notify gardaí of any change of address and not apply for any new travel documents.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 17 for preparation of a book of evidence.