Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 11:46

West Cork water outage leaves many without supply today

Irish Water and Cork County Council are on site at present repairing the damaged water mains and working to restore water as quickly as possible to householders.
Repairs are expected to be complete by 6pm this evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Eoin Kelleher

Crews are working rapidly this morning to repair a major water main that burst in Clonakilty and is affecting water supply in the area.

“Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, but the burst has caused reduced pressure or supply interruptions for customers in a number of areas including Ardmore, Killavarrig, Lettercolum and Garranes,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

Speaking about the repair works Niall O'Riordan, Irish Water said: “The repairs in the Clonakilty area are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours."

Irish Water's customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website.

