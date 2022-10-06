Menopause guide for GPs welcomed in Cork

A Cork-based GP has welcomed the publication of a new “Menopause Guide” for GPs which has been described as a milestone in the delivery of GP-led menopause care.

The Menopause Guide, or Quick Reference Guide, will guide GPs in the management of menopause.

“Menopause is a major life event affecting all women in a variety of ways, with up to 80% of women experiencing physical and/or emotional symptoms during that time,” Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP)/HSE Clinical Lead for Women’s Health and Cork-based GP Dr Ciara McCarthy, said. “Most of these symptoms can be managed in general practice, and this guide comprises evidence-based information on the management of perimenopause and menopause in general practice by GPs and practice nurses.

“It provides advice on diagnosis, lifestyle interventions, prescribing HRT (hormone replacement therapy) safely, alternative options to HRT, and specific advice for women with a history of breast cancer. An overview of the management of premature ovarian failure is included.”

The ICGP’s Director of Women’s Health, Dr Nóirín O’Herlihy, a GP at Mallow Primary Care Centre, said the guide is “a significant milestone” in the care of women with perimenopause and menopause and part of the widening of knowledge and understanding.

“It is funded by the Women’s Health Taskforce and the National Women and Infants Programme and will provide GPs with updated and comprehensive knowledge on menopause treatment for their patients,” she said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “Women told us they needed more when it came to support and treatment for this significant life event. We have been responding to this ask — for example, through the development of specialised menopause clinics nationally — and today, the ICGP has responded by publishing this Quick Reference Guide, which will assist GPs across the country in treating people experiencing menopause.”

ICGP Chairman Dr John Farrell welcomed the investment in women’s health.

“Patient demand for menopause care has increased in recent years due to greater awareness and media attention, a development welcomed by the ICGP, and GPs will benefit greatly from this guide, and from our online learning resources in community gynaecology.”