Carrigaline relief road proves a hit with motorists

THE new relief road in Carrigaline which opened to drivers and pedestrians last Monday has been hailed as ‘transformative’ by a local councillor.

Plans for the new relief road had been in development for several years before work commenced on the site in April 2021. The new road which includes footpaths and cycle lanes has been called Pottery Road following an online competition that was run by Cork County Council who invited submissions from the public for a possible name.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McGrath said the feedback received since the new relief road opened has been extremely positive.

“I was there last Monday when it opened. It was great to see cars on the road for the very first time. So far, the feedback has been extremely positive. The road seems to be working quite well. It is not just for vehicles. There are good cycling and walking provisions. It is a great route for people to walk and cycle on,” he said.

One of the main aims of the new relief road is to reduce congestion on the town’s main street. Councillor McGrath said there has been a ‘noticeable’ change to traffic in Carrigaline.

“There has been an absolute noticeable impact already on the traffic. It has been an incredibly positive development for the town in the sense that you can see the ease of traffic on the main street.

“Anything to ease the burden is welcome. Carrigaline has developed to a great extent over the last few years. The road was long overdue. The road was in the pipeline for many years. It took time to get to where we are now. It has been transformative already since it opened,” he added.

“It is all part of the Carrigaline Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) said Councillor McGrath.

“There are further improvements to come over the next year or so through the TPREP. The relief road is the key one and that has had an enormous impact already. There is significant further improvements and investments to come under the TPREP as well. It is very positive for Carrigaline.”

Councillor McGrath said the name Pottery Road was chosen as it was the most popular name that was submitted in the online competition. He said the name is fitting as Carrigaline has a strong pottery tradition.

“We had a competition where we invited suggestions from the public and Pottery Road was by far and away the most popular suggestion. Carrigaline has a strong tradition with pottery making and the road runs adjacent to where the pottery site was.”

The official opening of Pottery Road, Carrigaline will be held this Saturday, October 8 at 11am. Dignitaries including the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins, constituency TDs and local councillors will be in attendance.