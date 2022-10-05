Long-time heroin addict refused bail at Cork District Court

A 47-year-old man with an almost 30-year heroin addiction applied to be released on bail following his arrest for alleged supply of the drug at his home on Sunday afternoon (October 2).

“I’m not a flight risk. I’m not going to kill myself or anyone else,” Dominic Smith of 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, said, in his bail application.

Garda Ronan McGuckin who arrested the 47-year-old objected to the application for bail.

“On October 2 at 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, the warrant was executed and a large amount of cash was found, along with a weighing scales and tick-list. Diamorphine was found concealed on Dominic Smith’s person,” Garda McGuckin said.

The investigating garda said, “I believe he will commit further serious offences of a similar nature if granted bail, which may harm himself or others.” Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the admission made by the accused was that he was ‘sharing’ the drug with another person, not that he was supplying it.

Gard McGuckin said, “Sharing or supplying are the same thing.” Mr Cuddigan called Dominic Smith to give evidence. “The detective feels you are actively engaged in drug-dealing.” The defendant denied this and said, “I need to get myself sorted out. I need to get to my doctor and go to Arbour House.” As for sharing the drug with another man, Smith said, “We get it between us. It was only a small amount between the two of us. I am not supplying him… I have an addiction problem from the early 1990’s.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court again on October 10.