Important topics addressed in new play running in Cork and Dublin

An exciting and ground-breaking new play to run in Cork and Dublin, The Dead Letter Office, will tackle themes of migration and displacement.

At a time when Primary School class numbers are growing due to Ukrainian children, Syrian children, and others seeking refuge and asylum, this play presents an opportunity for children to discuss displacement and finding belonging in a new place.

The debut play of Cork playwright and actor Mary-Lou McCarthy, promises to be full of mysteries to be solved and has already excited audiences at developmental workshops, with children, many of whom had not experienced live performance before.

"I want children to experience high quality ambitious theatre - work that is made with them and for them," says Mary-Lou McCarthy

The play will run twice daily at Graffiti Theatre in Cork from October 19 to 22. An ISL interpreted performance takes place on Saturday 22 October at 3pm in Cork.

The play is suitable for age 9+.

To book tickets, visit the Everyman website.