Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 08:28

Important topics addressed in new play running in Cork and Dublin

The play will run twice daily at Graffiti Theatre in Cork from October 19 to 22
Important topics addressed in new play running in Cork and Dublin

Dead Letter Office. Pic: Ros Kavanagh

Echo reporter

An exciting and ground-breaking new play to run in Cork and Dublin, The Dead Letter Office, will tackle themes of migration and displacement.

At a time when Primary School class numbers are growing due to Ukrainian children, Syrian children, and others seeking refuge and asylum, this play presents an opportunity for children to discuss displacement and finding belonging in a new place.

The debut play of Cork playwright and actor Mary-Lou McCarthy, promises to be full of mysteries to be solved and has already excited audiences at developmental workshops, with children, many of whom had not experienced live performance before.

"I want children to experience high quality ambitious theatre - work that is made with them and for them," says Mary-Lou McCarthy 

The play will run twice daily at Graffiti Theatre in Cork from October 19 to 22. An ISL interpreted performance takes place on Saturday 22 October at 3pm in Cork.

The play is suitable for age 9+.

To book tickets, visit the Everyman website.

More in this section

Garda stock Man fined for drunkenness and threatening words to Cork garda
'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve 'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve
Chemicals caused sediment to discolour water on northside of Cork, Irish Water admits Chemicals caused sediment to discolour water on northside of Cork, Irish Water admits
corkcork arts
<p>47-year-old Michael McInerney, who lives at hostel accommodation in Cork, had slurred speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him</p>

Warrant issued for man to be brought to Cork court for sentencing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more