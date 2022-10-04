Warrant issued for man to be brought to Cork court for sentencing

A man with a long list of convictions for public order offences told a member of An Garda Síochána – “F*** off you bitch” – when she approached him because of his drunken behaviour.

Sergeant John Kelleher Michael McInerney came to garda attention on the afternoon of May 19 at St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

47-year-old Michael McInerney, who lives at hostel accommodation in Cork, had slurred speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

When he was told he was being arrested he made the insulting comment to the guard.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted the accused on the public order offences. Noting that the defendant was not present in Cork District Court the judge issued a warrant for him to be brought to court for sentencing.