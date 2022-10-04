Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 19:53

Man fined for drunkenness and threatening words to Cork garda

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said at Cork District Court that it was “all drink talk” from defendant Dawid Blach of Barrack Street, Cork, on the occasion
Garda Michael O’Connell stopped the accused for being drunk and a danger to himself or others on the occasion.

Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old Polish told a garda on the street in Cork city to f*** off and leave him alone and went on to say, “I’ll get you for this.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on South Mall, Cork, on August 28.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €100 for the drunkenness. 

The judge fined him €250 for his threatening words.

