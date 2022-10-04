Man knocked out three of his best friend's teeth with punch in front of Cork nightclub 

A haymaker punch which a man landed on his best friend – knocking out three teeth – has just cost him €7,500.

Defence solicitor, Simon Kelly, confirmed that his client had paid this compensation in full. The compensation was previously directed by the judge who heard the case, Judge Colm Roberts.

Now the case has come back to Cork District Court where Judge Marian O’Leary noted that her colleague indicated a six-month jail term for the convicted man but that this would be suspended on full payment of compensation to the injured party.

The single punch assault outside the Voodoo Rooms was captured clearly on CCTV over the door of the nightclub and when Judge Colm Roberts saw it he remarked, “We have one person throwing a haymaker to the complainant.”

Judge Roberts convicted Svajunas Kilpys of Mary Street, Cork, on the charge of assault causing harm to Meirunas Radzvilla on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on February 1 2020.

The victim said his dental bills to date were close to €5,000 and he had more treatment to undergo.

Sergeant Pat Murphy said after consulting with the victim after the conviction of Kilpys, “The injured party accepts the person who was his friend did not think he would do so much damage with one punch but because of his strength and due to intoxication levels there was more damage. He accepts that his friend did not mean to do as much damage as he did.”

Mr Kelly said the defendant took the matter seriously.