Cork parents urged not to buy scramblers for their children 

PARENTS are being urged not to buy scramblers for their children to aid gardaí in Cork in their “constant battle” against the misuse of such vehicles.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald made the appeal at the most recent meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

“The main point is to ask parents not to buy the scramblers, particularly coming into Christmas,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“That’s huge in terms of prevention of that issue.”

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan said Nash’s Boreen had been one location flagged to gardaí in Cork in relation to the misuse of scramblers and that gardaí have experienced “a lot of success” cracking down on the issue with extra patrolling of the area.

“It does raise its head every so often and we do try and come back and tackle it again. It can be seasonal and it can depend on the weather.”

He also said gardaí have been undertaking extra patrols in the Mayfield area in recent weeks.

Supt O’Sullivan said gardaí are awaiting new legislation to assist the force in further tackling the unlawful use of scramblers.

“It’s a constant battle. We are waiting on certain legislation to come which hasn’t come yet which will make a difference.

“There is existing legislation there which we are utilising as much as we can when these bikes and these quads go out onto the public roads but when they’re not on the public roads it causes legal difficulties for us but we are working through it and we’re getting huge cooperation,” he said.

“We are getting great feedback from the community and a lot of support and we’re trying to match that with police patrols in the areas that are being flagged with us,” added Supt O’Sullivan.