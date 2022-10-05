Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Cork parents urged not to buy scramblers for their children 

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald made the appeal at the most recent meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC).
Cork parents urged not to buy scramblers for their children 

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan said Nash’s Boreen had been one location flagged to gardaí in Cork in relation to the misuse of scramblers and that gardaí have experienced “a lot of success” cracking down on the issue with extra patrolling of the area. Pic: iStock

Amy Nolan

PARENTS are being urged not to buy scramblers for their children to aid gardaí in Cork in their “constant battle” against the misuse of such vehicles.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald made the appeal at the most recent meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

“The main point is to ask parents not to buy the scramblers, particularly coming into Christmas,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“That’s huge in terms of prevention of that issue.”

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan said Nash’s Boreen had been one location flagged to gardaí in Cork in relation to the misuse of scramblers and that gardaí have experienced “a lot of success” cracking down on the issue with extra patrolling of the area.

“It does raise its head every so often and we do try and come back and tackle it again. It can be seasonal and it can depend on the weather.”

He also said gardaí have been undertaking extra patrols in the Mayfield area in recent weeks.

Supt O’Sullivan said gardaí are awaiting new legislation to assist the force in further tackling the unlawful use of scramblers.

“It’s a constant battle. We are waiting on certain legislation to come which hasn’t come yet which will make a difference.

“There is existing legislation there which we are utilising as much as we can when these bikes and these quads go out onto the public roads but when they’re not on the public roads it causes legal difficulties for us but we are working through it and we’re getting huge cooperation,” he said.

“We are getting great feedback from the community and a lot of support and we’re trying to match that with police patrols in the areas that are being flagged with us,” added Supt O’Sullivan.

Read More

Almost 250 new social and cost rental homes in Cork under construction by approved housing body Respond

More in this section

Garda stock Man fined for drunkenness and threatening words to Cork garda
'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve 'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve
cork gardaroad safety
<p>47-year-old Michael McInerney, who lives at hostel accommodation in Cork, had slurred speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him</p>

Warrant issued for man to be brought to Cork court for sentencing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more