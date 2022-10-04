Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 15:35

Pedestrian brought to hospital after road traffic collision in Cork city

Emergency services including Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on Washington Street just before 1pm this afternoon.
A pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after being involved in a road traffic collision in Cork city earlier today.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s was taken to the CUH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The road which had been closed has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Gardai told The Echo: 

"Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Washington St., Cork at approximately 12:55pm today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

"The pedestrian, a male in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries."

"The road, which had been closed, has since reopened. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.

