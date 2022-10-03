Woman who verbally abused garda at Cork hospital jailed

A garda dealing with a woman causing a row at the emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital was abused as she told him to “f*** off, you f***ing pig.”

Natalie Woods, aged 34, of Annalee Grove, Mayfield, Cork, was so abusive and aggressive, ignoring warnings to calm down, that incapacitant spray had to be used on her. Woods pleaded guilty to charges arising out of several incidents.

Judge Colm Roberts said the one at Mercy University Hospital was the most serious.

He imposed a jail term of six months.

“This was a pretty significant, serious abuse of staff and An Garda Síochána.”

The accused pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others. Woods has numerous previous convictions.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said that the accused had an extremely difficult upbringing and background and was victim of very serious assaults. He said she suffered a very bad facial injury, suffered from cross- addictions, including heroin.

Judge Roberts said of the defendant: “At the present moment she needs to get things over with and get a level of focus and forthrightness about what she needs to do on her release from prison.”

As well as the disturbance at the Mercy Hospital, Woods also pleaded guilty to other offences.

She was caught shoplifting at Aldi in Mayfield.

On another occasion she had €50 worth of heroin for her own use when taken into custody by Garda Frank Ryan at Cork District Court. Woods came to garda attention at Rose Hill in Sunday’s Well where she was drunk and a source of danger. And she was found in a similar condition at Annalee Grove in Mayfield.

Mr Kelleher said the defendant had been doing better for a time but then lapsed in heroin use and got into further difficulties that saw her being brought before Cork District Court.