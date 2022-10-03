Man, 55, given suspended sentence for growing cannabis in garden of Cork home

A 55-YEAR-old man grew 14 cannabis plants around the pond of his garden to supply himself with the drug — until the gardaí arrived to search the rural property last year.

Andrew King, aged 55, of The Farmhouse, Knockboy, Carrignavar, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of cultivation of cannabis plants at his home.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the offence.

A search warrant was obtained to search the property at Carrignavar last year. Gardaí went there with the warrant on September 26 2021, a Sunday afternoon.

“Gardaí found 14 suspected cannabis plants located outside the house surrounding a garden pond. He was arrested at the scene and made full admissions in respect of cultivation of the cannabis plants,” said Sgt Kelleher.

Photographs of the plants were presented in evidence to Judge Olann Kelleher. King had no previous convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “The facts are entirely accepted. He co-operated fully with the gardaí in respect of providing access and making admissions.

“This was an attempt he was making to grow cannabis for his personal use. He was a user of cannabis up to this time. This was an attempt to do that by his own methods.

“Some of the plants were at a certain level but some were rather scrawny. He is pleading guilty.

“He had a catastrophic injury as a younger person and was in hospital for three months at the time and still has a disability. Cannabis use was his way of self-medicating.

“He is now using CBD products which are legal, along with medicinal products. I am asking you to take his plea into consideration.”

Judge Kelleher said King would have gone to jail on the cultivation charge if he had any previous drug convictions. In the circumstances he imposed a four-month suspended sentence.