Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 19:44

Man, 55, given suspended sentence for growing cannabis in garden of Cork home

Andrew King, aged 55, of The Farmhouse, Knockboy, Carrignavar, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of cultivation of cannabis plants at his home
Man, 55, given suspended sentence for growing cannabis in garden of Cork home

Gardaí found 14 suspected cannabis plants located outside the house surrounding a garden pond. FILE PIC

Liam Heylin

A 55-YEAR-old man grew 14 cannabis plants around the pond of his garden to supply himself with the drug — until the gardaí arrived to search the rural property last year.

Andrew King, aged 55, of The Farmhouse, Knockboy, Carrignavar, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of cultivation of cannabis plants at his home.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the offence.

A search warrant was obtained to search the property at Carrignavar last year. Gardaí went there with the warrant on September 26 2021, a Sunday afternoon.

“Gardaí found 14 suspected cannabis plants located outside the house surrounding a garden pond. He was arrested at the scene and made full admissions in respect of cultivation of the cannabis plants,” said Sgt Kelleher.

Photographs of the plants were presented in evidence to Judge Olann Kelleher. King had no previous convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “The facts are entirely accepted. He co-operated fully with the gardaí in respect of providing access and making admissions.

“This was an attempt he was making to grow cannabis for his personal use. He was a user of cannabis up to this time. This was an attempt to do that by his own methods.

“Some of the plants were at a certain level but some were rather scrawny. He is pleading guilty.

“He had a catastrophic injury as a younger person and was in hospital for three months at the time and still has a disability. Cannabis use was his way of self-medicating.

“He is now using CBD products which are legal, along with medicinal products. I am asking you to take his plea into consideration.”

Judge Kelleher said King would have gone to jail on the cultivation charge if he had any previous drug convictions. In the circumstances he imposed a four-month suspended sentence.

More in this section

Leading Cork voices have their say on new RTÉ show starting tonight Leading Cork voices have their say on new RTÉ show starting tonight
Woman who verbally abused garda at Cork hospital jailed Woman who verbally abused garda at Cork hospital jailed
Apple granted conditional permission for expansion at Cork campus Apple granted conditional permission for expansion at Cork campus
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>The Virgin Media Television and Graham Norton’s ‘Holding’ star, Demi Isaac Oviawe takes over in the kitchen tomorrow night as she hopes to impress renowned chefs, Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen as well as a restaurant full of diners.</p>

Young Offenders star cooks up a storm in new season of ‘The Restaurant’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more