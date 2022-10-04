Fundraiser returns for Cork care home in its 150th year

ONE of Cork’s most respected care homes is having it’s annual charity dinner this October to raise much-needed funds.

St Luke’s Charity and Home’s much-loved annual fundraiser is set to return to raise vital funds for this worthy cause. The institution celebrates its 150th anniversary this year but funds are required to maintain the existing level of services.

One of Ireland’s oldest residential care homes will host the Lunch Fundraiser for the first time since 2019 in celebration of its 150th anniversary.

St Luke’s Home, the leading provider of residential care for older people in Cork specialising in dementia care, will host their Annual Corporate Lunch for both corporates and individuals in the Maryborough Hotel on October 13.

The event, proudly sponsored by Davy Group, will begin with a reception at 12.15pm, with lunch served at 1pm sharp.

The annual lunch will also feature the CEO of Irish Mainport Holdings, Mr Dave Roynane, as the guest speaker on the day, with Irish Mainport Holdings actively involved in all things shipping in the Port of Cork and elsewhere over the last 65 years.

All funds raised will be put towards supporting all of St Luke’s services, but in particular it will support the Dementia unit and the local free Community Dementia Service.

This service is part of St Luke’s Home’s Charitable Outreach and Partnership Programme and provides information, advice and personalised support and acts a single point of contact for people with Dementia and their families.

Pictured ahead of the annual St Luke’s Charity and Home Lunch fundraiser are Roy O'Connor, Head Chef, Stephanie Kidney, Head of Services and Tony O'Brien, CEO. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

St. Luke’s Home Cork continuously provides residential care for 128 residents and 100 Daycare clients every week, as well as training for the wider health care sector through their purpose-built Education and Research Centre - Northridge House Education and Research Centre at St Luke’s Cork.

Through the centre, St. Luke’s has developed links with UCC and Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, and this is in alignment with their wider strategic plan to provide a best-in-class education and research hub for Dementia Care.

CEO of St Luke’s Home Tony O’Brien paid tribute to the generosity of the people of Cork.

“This year is an important year for the charity and the home as we celebrate our 150th anniversary. It is a significant achievement to continue to be a leader in the care of older people after such a long time and it is down to our residents, families, staff, volunteers, supporters, and friends.

“Our annual fundraising target is €500,000 and since 2020, our fundraising capability has slowed to a stop. September 2022 has seen our Foundation recommence its event schedule, albeit slowly and carefully.” Cedric Heather, Director of Davy Private Clients, said the group is keen to partner with St Luke’s Home and Charity for the event.

Companies or individuals are invited to book a table at the St Luke’s Home 150th Anniversary Lunch by contacting 021 4359444 or emailing info@stlukeshome.ie. The cost is €850 per table or €90 per person.

Donations can be made at their iDonate page or you can visit the website: stlukeshome.ie or contact St Luke’s Home Foundation on 021 4359444.