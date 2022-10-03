Cork man charged with multiple offences after were cars rammed has case further adjourned

A 21-year-old Corkman charged with a litany of road traffic and criminal damage matters arising from alleged incidents in Fermoy last Saturday week, had his case adjourned at Mallow District Court this morning so a psychiatric assessment can be produced.

Jonathan Woodside, of Killally West, Kilworth, appeared via video link before Judge Alec Gabbett, at Mallow District Court today, October 3.

Mr Woodside's case was adjourned last Monday to today by Judge John Keane, who refused to grant bail to the accused due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Alleged offences

It's alleged Mr Woodside took his father's car and used it to damage a garda car.

It's alleged that he caused a collision with two cars, causing injuries to two individuals, and leaving the scene.

It's alleged he caused extensive damage to a horsebox, and a vehicle being driven by an elderly woman.

Mr Woodside is also charged with driving without insurance and a driving licence, and failing to give his name to a garda. He is charged with possession of a flick knife on the same date.

More charges may be proferred by the authorities, said Inspector Tony O'Sullivan.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at MacCurtain Street in Fermoy, and on the Dublin road on the outskirts of Fermoy, on Saturday, September 24.

Mr Woodside was arrested afterwards on Sunday, September 25.

Mr Woodside is a college student who works part time.

Psychiatric assessment not yet available

At today's hearing, Mr Woodside's Solicitor said the psychiatric assessment is not yet available.

Mr Woodside "has met with medical people in prison," he said.

Mr Woodside confirmed that he had been in contact with a doctor in prison.

Mr Woodside's Solicitor requested that the matter be put back to next week so the psychiatric assessment can be produced.

Judge Gabbett directed that Mr Woodside be remanded in custody to appear before Mallow District Court at next Tuesday's sitting, October 11, for a "potential application" of bail, and so the the psychiatric report can be "shared with the Court".