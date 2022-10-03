Cork and Dublin firms partner to develop oral vaccines

AN INFECTIOUS disease pharmaceutical company has joined forces with a specialist micro encapsulation company based in Cork to develop oral vaccines.

Poolbeg Pharma based in Dublin has partnered with Carrigtwohill-based AnaBio to deliver oral vaccines.

Poolbeg Pharma CEO Jeremy Skillington said that there are multiple benefits to the use of oral vaccines, including global distribution.

“Remember, at the start of the pandemic, the Pfizer vaccine had to be shipped at minus 80 and then they realised minus 20 was okay, but anything in a freezer is challenging,” said Mr Skillington.

“So, this is a pill. This can go across many different vaccines for many different diseases.”

Poolbeg Pharma chairman Cathal Friel said: “I’ve known about AnaBio for quite a few years, I’ve known about their technology. I also manage Open Orphan which owns hVIVO and hVIVO is the world leader in testing vaccines and we’re currently testing a really interesting oral vaccine.

“With the technology of AnaBio in Cork, we feel that if Poolbeg takes that technology we can have as good a product as the one we’re testing in our sister company on behalf of a third party.”

Mr Friel said a lot of people have a fear of needles and that the oral vaccine, in the form of a pill, is an effective solution.

“The beauty about oral vaccines is they also work on a different type of technology.”

Mr Friel said that when someone gets a jab in the arm, the vaccine goes directly into the bloodstream, whereas with a pill, the vaccine is taken into the bloodstream through the mucosal layer.

He said that since Covid-19, in particular, there is a view that there should be a focus on “mucosal response”.

“It’s another way and it has advantages in many ways but, to date, very few people have developed oral vaccines.

“For flu and other infections, the tradition is that people have gone with injections, and they’ve worked, but now with modern technology, the view is why not have oral vaccines for multiple things,” he said.