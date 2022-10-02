Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 19:54

TikTok Taoiseach: Micheál Martin joins viral video platform

The Taoiseach and Uachtarán of Fianna Fáil joins several other members of Cabinet who are trying to reach new audiences through the Gen-Z dominated platform
The Taoiseach has officially joined the short-form video sharing app that has garnered over a billion active users since it first launched in 2016. Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured as he waves to the crowd after giving his leaders speech at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis in the RDS Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ellen O'Regan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has become the latest politician to embrace the latest craze in social media – and has just posted his first TikTok.

Going by the handle @michealmartintd, Micheál Martin posted his debut TikTok on Sunday afternoon and has already garnered hundreds of views.

Obviously in the know about TikTok viral trends, Taoiseach Martin’s first post follows a popular format of ‘How it started vs How it’s going’.

His first video is a montage of clips and pictures of his life and political career, from ‘how it started’ in his home constituency in Cork, to ‘how it’s going’ being elected Taoiseach, and a few highlights in between (including meeting one of President Michael D Higgins’ beloved Bernese dogs, and jamming out on a bass guitar).

‘The Taoiseach’s on TikTok.’ his caption reads, choosing to soundtrack his first post with the Harry Styles hit, ‘As It Was’.

The Taoiseach and Uachtarán of Fianna Fáil joins several other members of Cabinet who are trying to reach new audiences through the Gen-Z dominated platform, including Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, Green Party deputy leader and Arts Minister Catherine Martin, and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Other Irish politicians who are garnering clout on the video sharing app are MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Limerick Independent Richard O’Donoghue.

