Picture This guide breaking down barriers to reading

A NEW reading guide from Children’s Books Ireland celebrating picture books and illustrations is now available in every branch library in Cork.

Picture This features more than 230 recommended reads for children and young people aged up to 18 years, which have been reviewed by experts in children’s literature. It aims to break down barriers to children’s reading, making books of all kinds accessible to children, including those who may have reading difficulties or whose first language may not be English or Irish. Each review is accompanied by a ‘read also’ recommendation, bringing the total number of books included to more than 450.

Picture This focuses on books with strong visual narratives, including wordless or silent books, graphic novels and comics, picture books for all ages, and graphic diary-style texts.

The guide aims to highlight books, series, and texts to encourage reluctant readers or those with language barriers to engage with reading.

Children’s Books Ireland CEO Elaina Ryan said: “Pictures are important. They are rich and expressive and joyful and complex. As a child, they’re our first dip into the world of storytelling — but they’re not something to be left behind once a child is comfortable reading text. Pictures on the page aren’t just a stepping stone — they’re a journey in themselves.

“Presenting an alternative route to the linear progression from picture books to chapter books, we want Picture This to give children and young people in Cork just a little bit of space to discover a love of reading at their own pace, to read stories in formats they never knew about or would never have considered, to come back again and again to an illustration, experiencing the joy of finding something new each time.”

Picture This is now available free in every library authority in Ireland and in 60 participating bookshops.

The new reading guide is also free to download from the Children’s Books Ireland website: https://childrensbooksireland.ie/