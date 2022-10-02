Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 18:30

Man who drove off without paying for €40 petrol is jailed

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the young man had 16 previous Convictions under the theft act.
A young man who drove off without paying for €40 worth of petrol from the Circle K garage on Commons Road in Cork has been sentenced to two months in prison.Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

22-year-old Aaron Sheehan of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the theft charge.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the young man had 16 previous convictions under the theft act.

This offence now before Cork District Court related to January 30 2019.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had a difficult childhood and went on to fall between homelessness and hostel accommodation.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed the two-month jail term.

