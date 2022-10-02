Ballincurrig care home performs well in HIQA inspection

A CARE home for older people in east Cork has been given top marks by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in a recently published report.

HIQA carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of Ballincurrig Care Centre in Leamlara on June 8. The report was published on September 22. All care homes are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with national guidelines.

The care provider is Ballincurrig Care Centre Limited, a part of the Silver Stream Healthcare Group. The centre is located in the rural setting of Ballincurrig, a short distance from Midleton. It is registered to accommodate a maximum of 55 residents and there were 49 residents on the date of inspection.

Ballincurrig Care Centre provides 24-hour nursing care to male and female residents whose dependency ranges from low to maximum.

The report states: “From the observations of the inspectors and from speaking with residents, it was evident that residents were supported to have a good quality of life in the centre.

“Residents told the inspectors while staff were kind and caring, they were adjusting to the increased turnover of staff in the centre that happened with the recent changes in management and ownership in the centre.

“The inspector observed some improvements were required to ensure residents’ safety and experience was promoted at all times.

“The centre was warm throughout and there was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. During the walkaround, the inspectors saw that staff were attending to residents’ personal care with some residents still in bed while a small number of residents were up and sitting in the day room or walking around the centre. It was evident to the inspector that the person in charge knew the residents and their care needs during the walkaround.”

However, there were some improvements to be made.

“While the centre was bright and warm throughout, inspectors saw that carpets in the centre’s corridors and a number of bedrooms were worn and stained and in some areas lifting resulting in a potential trip hazard to residents.

"Inspectors noted a malodour from some carpeted rooms and corridors. Flooring in a number of residents’ ensuites was also in need of repair as it was seen to be cracked and worn.”

Ballincurrig Care Centre was deemed compliant in 16 out of 20 categories, fully compliant under the capacity and capability regulations, and mostly compliant with quality and safety issues.