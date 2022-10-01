Cosy unconventional play runs in Cork for four nights next week

A UNIQUE performance will be witnessed this week for four short nights in two iconic venues.

SNUG is an entirely sung story about two stuck strangers - in a pub.

Featuring live music in two of Cork's most characterful pubs this fast-paced work promises to be hilarious, melodic, and memorable.

From John McCarthy and with renowned musician Emily Donoghue, SNUG runs for four nights only.

The arts project is supported by Cork City Council through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

John said: “The last two plays I wrote involved songs as part of the story (WHALE and HUMANS: a robot musical) and SNUG came about because I wanted to make a play entirely made up of songs, with no speaking at all.” “Once I twigged that SNUG is an anagram for SUNG I knew where this play would be set - a corner of a cosy winter pub, and then when I realised a further anagram of SNUG is GUNS I knew where the story might be headed...”

John was the inaugural Theatre Artist in Residence at Cork Opera House-UCC 2018 - 2020. He’s a mentor on the Young Playwrights Programme with Fighting Words Cork, and creator of Hammergrin's In Darkness Vast. He wrote Stage Irish, which won the Writers Guild of Great Britain Playwrights Progress Award 2014 and co-wrote Hollander, nominated Best Production at the Irish Theatre Awards..

Catch the play