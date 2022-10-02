Directors needed for popular arts event returning after three-year Covid absence

Cork Arts Theatre are looking for experienced directors to get involved in upcoming projects.

Situated in the heart of Cork City, the intimate 100-seat theatre is looking for people to take part in their 10 x 10 minute play event which is returning after a three year absence.

A Cork Arts Theatre spokesperson said they have some stellar work to choose from.

“We had an amazing number of plays submitted for the event this year and our readers have been hard at work this month choosing their favourites.” The shortlisted plays will be available for directors to read through early next week.