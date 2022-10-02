Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 09:45

Cork charity fundraising to continue distributing native Irish trees

The group, set up in 2019, works hard to enhance the beauty of our surroundings.
Ellen O'Regan Volunteers Tom Campbell and Helena Walsh of Tree's Please growing trees on one of the micro nursery at Churchfield Allotment Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Roisin Burke

A Cork organisation that distributes native Irish trees to improve biodiversity is fundraising for their projects.

Trees please has planted 3,000 native trees around Ireland last year and is gathering funds to continue their good work.

This year, the organisation hopes to achieve similar heights as they managed in 2021.

Trees please are collecting seeds and buying small trees and distributing these trees to people with space and permission to plant them.

Tom Campbell watering trees at TP allotment Churchfield
The group has a 2023 calendar that they are selling to fund their projects.

“With great success last year, the main funding to purchase these trees will come from calendar sales again this year. The calendar not only tells the date but also helps identify and learn more about growing many native Irish trees,” the spokesperson Tom Jordan, Trees Please volunteer 
said, 

“Help plant many Native Irish trees by supporting the Fundit Campaign and in return get a beautiful calendar.” 

 The calendars are €15.

 “We appreciate all the enthusiasm and support Trees Please has received. We hope to go on growing trees and helping to make Ireland a more ecologically diverse and beautiful country.” 

