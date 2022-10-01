Cork City Council takes part in MakeWayDay22

A CAMPAIGN to raise awareness of the everyday obstacles faced by people with disabilities, called Make Way Day, took place nationally on Friday.

These obstacles can range from cars or vans parked on the footpath to bicycles and motorbikes chained to lampposts, creating a trip hazard for a visually impaired person.

The Disability Federation of Ireland has developed an online tool to test and rate a local area, along with using MWD stickers to highlight the issues faced by people.

Fine Gael councillor and Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde said: “We all share public spaces and are entitled to share them equally and safely. However, for many people, those with a disability, the visually impaired, Make Way Day is about highlighting these issues and encouraging a change in behaviour.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said: “We in Cork City Council are happy to work with DFI in supporting the rollout of Make Way Day across Cork City.”