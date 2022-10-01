Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 14:26

Cork City Council takes part in MakeWayDay22

The Disability Federation of Ireland has developed an online tool to test and rate a local area, along with using MWD stickers to highlight the issues faced by people.
Cork City Council takes part in MakeWayDay22

Patricia Liddy, Director of Service Corporate Services, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien and Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan supporting Make Way Day 2022. Organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland, Make Way Day takes place nationally on Friday. Photo: Colm Lougheed (0877659178)(

Echo reporter

A CAMPAIGN to raise awareness of the everyday obstacles faced by people with disabilities, called Make Way Day, took place nationally on Friday.

These obstacles can range from cars or vans parked on the footpath to bicycles and motorbikes chained to lampposts, creating a trip hazard for a visually impaired person.

The Disability Federation of Ireland has developed an online tool to test and rate a local area, along with using MWD stickers to highlight the issues faced by people.

Fine Gael councillor and Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde said: “We all share public spaces and are entitled to share them equally and safely. However, for many people, those with a disability, the visually impaired, Make Way Day is about highlighting these issues and encouraging a change in behaviour.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said: “We in Cork City Council are happy to work with DFI in supporting the rollout of Make Way Day across Cork City.”

Read More

Cork pharmacies offering double jab appointments for flu & Covid-19 ahead of winter season

More in this section

New pilot scheme will see Mallow Hospital used to treat ED patients New pilot scheme will see Mallow Hospital used to treat ED patients
UCC fundraising event for SVP this weekend UCC fundraising event for SVP this weekend
Cork pharmacies offering double jab appointments for flu & Covid-19 ahead of winter season Cork pharmacies offering double jab appointments for flu & Covid-19 ahead of winter season
<p>It promises to be a night of all things spooky, supernatural and suspenseful inside the walls of one of Cork’s most iconic, historical and unique buildings. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Catch a scary movie this Halloween at Cork City Gaol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more