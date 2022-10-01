UCC fundraising event for SVP this weekend

UCC’s annual fundraising event “UIAC Connexions" is set to be held at the Aula Maxima, on Sunday in support of a charity that worked with international students during the pandemic.

"UIAC Connexions" will be raising funds for St. Vincent de Paul who have been coming to the aid of people from all walks of life as the cost-of-living crisis reaches new heights.

Just over a month ago, the organisation had been dealing with some 30 calls an hour from parents struggling with back-to-school costs. Calls to SVP offices across the country are now believed to have risen by almost 20% in comparison to last year.

The event will be organised by UCC’s Indian Alumni Community with the support of UCC Alumni and Development office.

Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, who is part of UCC’s Indian Alumni Community organising tomorrow’s UCC event in support of St. Vincent De Paul Picture: Howard Crowdy

It is open to all UCC Staff, UCC alumni and current UCC students who are invited to take part in activities such as quizzes and charades. Admission costs includes a three-course Indian meal.

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at €10 for UCC Alumni and UCC staff. Admission for students is €7.