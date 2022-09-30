Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 19:44

'If you steal again in the next year you will go to prison,' woman who stole Cork GAA jersey warned

A Cork GAA jersey was stolen from Elvery’s Sports on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork by a 48-year-old woman who has just received a one-month suspended sentence. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Cork GAA jersey was stolen from Elvery’s Sports on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork by a 48-year-old woman who has just received a one-month suspended sentence.

Linda Hegarty of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, pleaded guilty to carrying out the theft last year on October 7.

Shane Collins-Daly said the accused had brought €65 to court to pay the store for the stolen item.

“She suffers from depression. She cannot give any excuse for her actions on that day. She apologises,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Colm Roberts said, “She is old enough, she knew what she was doing, she hoped to get away with it. She didn’t get away with it.” 

As well as the suspended sentence the judge imposed put her on a probation bond for 12 months.

“If you steal again in the next year you will go to prison,” the judge warned.

