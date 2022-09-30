Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 18:44

Bail refused in €700k drugs case

Judge Colm Roberts said the alleged offence was serious and he referred to Breaking Bad.
An estimated €700,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in a joint operation by Gardaí and Revenue.

Liam Heylin

A CORK District Court judge referenced drugs drama Breaking Bad as he refused bail to a 49-year-old man allegedly caught red-handed with €700,000 worth of cannabis.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested Eugene Barrett who lives at an apartment at 2 Smithgrove Tce on Middle Glanmire Rd, Cork.

The 49-year-old was charged with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Rd, Cork. He was also charged with having this drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The detective testified in the course of his objection to bail that this was a joint Garda and Customs operation. He objected because of the seriousness of the charge, adding that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high,” said Det Garda O’Toole. 

“It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons suggested to the witness, Det Garda O’Toole, that in terms of drugs activity, “one would not be trusted with that much on your first day out”.

Solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin objected to this question, saying it was speculative.

Judge Colm Roberts said the alleged offence was serious and he referred to Breaking Bad. The judge refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on October 6.

Sgt Lyons said the adjournment was sought to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

