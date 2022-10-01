Musician Paul Brady signing copies of his book at city library next week

Musician Paul Brady, whose remarkable career has spanned six decades, is set to sign copies of his new autobiography in Cork.

In an event co-hosted by Waterstones and Cork City Libraries, Paul Brady will sign copies of the book at Cork City Library on October 5.

The event will take place at 6.30pm and the first 100 people to show up will gain access to the event.

Mr Brady will sign copies of the book on the evening but will not be performing.

Owner of Waterstones on Patrick Street John Breen said that the autobiography by Mr Brady, who is indisputably one of Ireland’s greatest living songwriters, is “a great read” and is now available for purchase in-store.

The memoir chronicles Mr Brady’s many years at the forefront of the Irish folk scene, from The Johnstons and Planxty through to his seminal work with Andy Irvine and onwards to his own vaunted solo career.

Paul Brady's autobiography Crazy Dreams.

Along the way are the many encounters and collaborations with such musical luminaries as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Carole King, Tina Turner, Mark Knopfler and Bonnie Raitt to name but a glittering few.

From such celebrated tracks as ‘The Island’, ‘Nobody Knows’ and ‘The World is What You Make It’ to his interpretations of traditional folk songs like ‘Arthur McBride’ and ‘The Lakes of Pontchartrain’, Mr Brady has carved out his own unique place in Irish musical history.

In Crazy Dreams, he tells how it was done and regales the reader with remarkable stories of life on the road and the journey from small-town Tyrone to the world stage.

Mr Brady was born in Belfast and raised in Strabane, close to the border with the Irish Republic, he was interested in music from an early age and joined the Irish ballad group, The Johnstons, with whom he recorded seven albums.

He is renowned as one of Ireland’s best interpreters of traditional songs and continues to push out the boundaries not only of his own talent but of Irish contemporary music in the new millennium.