‘No mummified remains’ with UCC sarcophagus

The sarcophagus had lain hidden for the last hundred years under the Pathology Lecture Theatre after being transported to Cork by a professor in 1903.
Yesterday evening, September 29, a spokesperson for UCC told the Echo that no mummified remains were discovered with the sarcophagus.Pic: Gavin Browne

Eoin Kelleher

UCC has dismissed social media speculation that a sarcophagus unearthed on the grounds of the University contains mummified human remains.

Dramatic images showing conservators at work on the mummy were captured by student Patrick Daly last Friday.

Yesterday evening, September 29, a spokesperson for UCC told the Echo that no mummified remains were discovered with the sarcophagus.

“UCC can confirm that the photographs in question are of a conservator inspecting a sarcophagus in UCC's collection.

“The images are not of mummified remains, as speculated on social media. UCC routinely assesses items to ensure they are protected and maintained,” stated the spokesperson.

Mr Daly’s photographs show the ancient artefact being examined by experts – it’s believed the sarcophagus dates to between 600BC and 700BC.

It’s unclear how the sarcophagus ended up in Cork, but one theory is that it was transported here by a professor who worked in the college between 1884 and 1924.

ucccork
