Man to appear in court in relation to seizure of €700k of herbal cannabis

A man, arrested in relation to a seizure of herbal cannabis in the southern region worth an estimated €700,000 has been charged by Gardaí and is to appear in Cork District Court today.

The man was arrested and the herbal cannabis was seized in a joint intelligence-led operation carried out by Gardaí and Revenue.

Joint intelligence-led operation

On Thursday, September 29, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and the Cork Divisional Drugs unit seized 35kgs of herbal cannabis as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the southern region.

Customs officers seized the herbal cannabis which has an estimated value of €700,000.

Court appearance

As part of the operation, a 49-year-old male was arrested at the scene. This man has since been charged and is to appear in Cork District Court today.

Gardaí have said, investigations are continuing.