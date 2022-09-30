Filling posts for disability network teams ‘a significant challenge'

THE Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has acknowledged the challenges faced by Children's Disability Network Teams (CDNTs) in providing services to those with complex needs.

At a meeting of the Regional Health Forum in County Hall, Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch asked the HSE to outline the number of occupational therapists (OT) and speech and language therapist (SLT) positions within CDNT4, North West Cork, and CDNT5, North East Cork, and the number of these positions that have been filled.

Children's Disability Network Teams (CDNTs) were established to provide services and supports for all children with complex needs within a defined geographic area, but they have experienced “significant challenges”.

Responding to Cllr Lynch, Chief Officer of CKCH Michael Fitzgerald said that these challenges include higher than predicted caseloads on each CDNT which is based on 3.5% of the population presenting with complex needs within a network population of 50,000 as well as finite and limited publicly funded resources assigned to each network.

“Challenges also include the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, lack of suitable accommodation for the teams as well as very limited administrative support. Furthermore, there is no integrated information management system for the team's leading to inefficient operational management systems.

“The teams are currently responding to high numbers of complaints and feedback due to lack of resources from key stakeholders including service users, the education sector and other health services.” Speaking about vacancies within CDNTs, he said there are a number of vacancies “due to new posts in recruitment and statutory leave entitlements”.

“Backfilling of posts is challenging in the current environment due to lack of availability of appropriately qualified staff and demand for same across the health service.

“However, the Lead Agencies responsible for the management of the teams are prioritising the recruitment of such posts. The teams operate according to a suite of national and regional standard operating policies, procedures and guidelines.” In North West Cork, CDNT4, there are currently no vacancies for a senior SLT or a senior OT, with the funded positions of 2.8 Whole-time Equivalent (WTE) senior SLTs and 1.9 WTE senior OTs currently filled.

A total of 2 WTE basic SLTs have been filled, with vacancies for an additional .75 WTE, and 1 WTE basic OT is currently filled, with vacancies of 1.5 WTE.

In North East Cork, CDNT 5, there are no vacancies for senior or basic SLTs and OTs, with the position of 1 WTE senior SLT and 1 WTE basic SLT currently filled. The funded positions of 1 WTE senior OT and basic OT are also filled, with the basic OT position recently filled as of September this year. The position had been vacant for 11 months prior.

“There are prioritisation systems and caseload management systems including assessment and intervention pathways in place,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“CKCH Disability Services have put in place additional waitlist initiatives with external agencies to support caseload management, using time related savings, including preliminary team assessments under the AN process and ASD assessments.”