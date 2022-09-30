Court appearance for man driving van that rammed Garda cars

A man is to appear in court this morning in relation to a dangerous driving incident that saw five cars damaged and two Gardaí hospitalised on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night

A man driving a van, with a woman and six children inside, caused concern in Fermoy around 9pm on Wednesday night, when members of the public reported a distressed woman in a vehicle in the area.

It is understood there were six young children, including an infant in the car.

Gardai made several attempts to stop the vehicle as it made its way to Cork city and over to the southside of the city, to Mahon on Wednesday.

A Garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.45pm, [on Wednesday] Gardaí signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area. The van failed to stop and proceeded to ram a Garda vehicle. A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again.

“Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.”

The Armed Support Unit from Anglesea Street Garda station came to assist the operation and this unit managed to stop the van using a stinger device on the N28 Cork to Carrigaline road on Carrs Hill at 10pm.

Court appearance

Following the incident, Gardaí in Cork investigating the endangerment of members of the Public, Garda members and related incidents which occurred in the Mahon and Carrs Hill areas of Co Cork on Wednesday, have charged the individual.

The man, aged in his 30's, is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.