Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 07:42

Court appearance for man driving van that rammed Garda cars

Gardai made several attempts to stop the vehicle as it made its way to Cork city and over to the southside of the city, to Mahon on Wednesday.
Court appearance for man driving van that rammed Garda cars

It is understood there were six young children, including an infant in the car. Picture: iStock

Echo reporter

A man is to appear in court this morning in relation to a dangerous driving incident that saw five cars damaged and two Gardaí hospitalised on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night

A man driving a van, with a woman and six children inside, caused concern in Fermoy around 9pm on Wednesday night, when members of the public reported a distressed woman in a vehicle in the area.

It is understood there were six young children, including an infant in the car.

Gardai made several attempts to stop the vehicle as it made its way to Cork city and over to the southside of the city, to Mahon on Wednesday.

A Garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.45pm, [on Wednesday] Gardaí signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area. The van failed to stop and proceeded to ram a Garda vehicle. A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again.

“Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.” 

 The Armed Support Unit from Anglesea Street Garda station came to assist the operation and this unit managed to stop the van using a stinger device on the N28 Cork to Carrigaline road on Carrs Hill at 10pm.

Court appearance

Following the incident, Gardaí in Cork investigating the endangerment of members of the Public, Garda members and related incidents which occurred in the Mahon and Carrs Hill areas of Co Cork on Wednesday, have charged the individual.

The man, aged in his 30's, is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Read More

Gardaí and number of children brought to hospital after serious incident in Cork

More in this section

Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes HSE spent as much on rent and cleaning costs at former Cork B&B as property's purchase valuation in 2020
Court hears drunk Cork man who walked out in front of traffic could have ended up dead Court hears drunk Cork man who walked out in front of traffic could have ended up dead
€700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation

€700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more