Three former rugby players lodge High Court proceedings against IRFU, World Rugby and their former provinces

Three former Irish rugby players, two of them ex-internationals, have lodged High Court proceedings against the IRFU, World Rugby and their respective former provinces. David Corkery, Declan Fitzpatrick and Ben Marshall lodged papers in the High Court this week.

Dublin solicitors Maguire McLafferty LLP are representing the players. The firm previously confirmed it is handling a number of cases of rugby alleged concussion cases in relation to former players and in conjunction with a British law firm.

David Corkery, who represented Ireland 27 times between 1994 and 1999, including at the 1995 World Cup, is taking action against Munster Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby. Mr Fitzpatrick, capped seven times for Ireland in 2012 and 2013, is taking a case against Ulster Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby. Mr Marshall represented both Leinster and Connacht before, at 26, announcing his retirement in 2017. His case is against Leinster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby.

In a statement, the IRFU said as it was a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly and they will now be handled by the insurers. It added:

“People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.”

The IRFU said its approach “based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.”