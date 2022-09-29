Pictures: Cork City school marks ‘new era’ with Lord Mayor becoming its honorary first female student 

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, was presented with a certificate for being the honorary first female student in the new co-educational era of the North Monastery Secondary School, yesterday.

Visiting Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde received an Honorary North Monastery Student Certificate from (right) Dr Jim Boyle, Acting Principal., pictured with (left) Nicola Cambridge, acting Deputy Principal with (rear) teacher Mr Ryan with History Club students and Student Council members. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The school, which was established in 1811, received confirmation this week that they are allowed to become co-educational from September 1, 2023, after the Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST) submitted an application to the Department of Education to change its status.

Visiting Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde received an Honorary North Monastery Student Certificate from Dr Jim Boyle, Acting Principal., pictured with Nicola Cambridge, acting Deputy Principal. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Acting principal Jim Boyle said the approval marks the start of a new era for the Cork City secondary school.

“This will be huge going forward. The idea of expansion while we stay independent is hugely important to us. The idea of being inclusive in terms of our co-educational agenda is something that we are firmly looking at in the future,” he said.

Pupils strike a pose for the photographer. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mr Boyle said the idea of going co-educational has received great backing from parents in the locality.

“We have had parental choice. It went to a survey by ERST and various different people over the last few years. They were delighted to see we had an idea of going co-educational, and we have had numerous different things like the open night recently, which attracted a huge crowd. We had a co-ed agenda on the day, and it was great.

“Our patrons — Edmund Rice Schools Trust — applied to the Department of Education on our behalf to go co-educational. It was only on Wednesday, September 28, that we got confirmation from the school capital appraisal section that we were allowed to go co-ed from September 1, 2023,” he added.

Mr Boyle paid tribute to the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde visited the North Monastery Secondary School where she received an 'Honourary Student Certificate' , becoming the 'first' female pupil at the school after its Co-Ed status was confirmed in recent days.Pic: Larry Cummins.

“We made the Lord Mayor our honorary first female student in the inclusive co-educational era by presenting her with a certificate, half zip, and pin. She took them with great gusto. We have had Lord Mayors calling down through the years. It is a great tradition. A lot of Lord Mayors attended this school, and we are very proud of that tradition.”

Visiting Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde is welcomed by History Club and Student Council members at North Monastery Secondary School.Pic: Larry Cummins.

The Lord Mayor said she was honoured to be the honorary first female student in the new era of the secondary school.

“North Mon has folklore status almost in terms of Cork. You couldn’t but be impressed because of the history of the school. I was absolutely thrilled that I got the honour of being the honorary first female student for the school.”

Visiting Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde received an Honorary North Monastery Student Certificate from Dr Jim Boyle, Acting Principal. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Speaking about the school going co-educational from next September, the Lord Mayor wished the secondary school continued success. “There is a lovely vibe coming from the school and that comes down from the principal and the teachers. That is reflected in the pupils. I would like to wish them all the best. I’m sure the school will go from strength to strength,” she added.