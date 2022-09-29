Well-known Cork guests confirmed for this week's Late Late Show 

BANDON native Graham Norton will appear on the ‘Late Late Show’ on RTÉ One on Friday night.

The presenter and author will be live in studio to catch up with Ryan Tubridy on everything from his love of West Cork to life as a novelist and his brand-new book ‘Forever Home’.

Also on the show will be Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis, talking about her new movie ‘Halloween Ends’.

Former rugby international Brian O’Driscoll will talk about a new documentary about retirement that he and former Irish football international and now psychotherapist Richie Sadlier have made.

The 2 Johnnies will discuss their new television series, and their new daily radio show ‘Drive It With The 2 Johnnies’ on RTÉ 2FM.

Founding member of 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group Stephen Teap and campaigner Lorraine Walsh will speak about Vicky Phelan ahead of a new documentary, ‘Vicky’, which is released in cinemas next weekend.