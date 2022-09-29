Court hears drunk Cork man who walked out in front of traffic could have ended up dead

A drunken young man walking out on the road in Douglas in front of traffic could have ended up dead but for the arrival of gardaí.

However, the reaction of the 23-year-old to gardaí who arrested him for his own safety was to tell them to f*** off.

Rioghan Ivers of Hillcrest, Blarney Road, Cork, came before Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others at the time.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the dangerous incident occurred on October 31 2021 close to Centra on South Douglas Road, Cork.

“He was intoxicated and shouting loudly. He told gardaí to f*** off. He walked towards the public road which was very busy at the time.

“He was ushered back to safety. He had no sense of his whereabouts,” Sgt. Davis said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said alcohol has been a difficulty in the background for the accused.

The solicitor said the accused was so drunk at the time of the incident that he did not even remember it.

Judge Colm Roberts said, “If the guards did not turn up he could have ended up dead.”

The judge imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the accused but warned, “If he does anything else he is gone to prison.”

The charge of being drunk and a danger was taken into consideration.