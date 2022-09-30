Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Cork county councillors seek to be included in Bike to Work scheme to set 'powerful societal example'

The Bike to Work scheme is a tax incentive scheme to encourage employees to cycle to work
Cork county councillors seek to be included in Bike to Work scheme to set 'powerful societal example'

Amy Nolan

CORK county councillors are to appeal to central government to allow local councillors to avail of the Bike to Work scheme, following a motion tabled by Independent councillor, Marcia D’Alton.

Under the scheme, an employer can pay for a new bicycle or e-bike and the employee then repays the cost in regular instalments from their gross salary.

The employee is not liable for tax, PRSI or the Universal Social Charge on the repayments.

Independent Cllr Marcia Dalton.

At present, Ms D'Alton said that councillors are deemed as office holders rather than employees and therefore do not qualify for the scheme. 

Speaking on the motion, she said councillors could set “a powerful societal example” by commuting via bicycle where possible and should be able to avail of the scheme.

“As public representatives, we travel a lot.

“We engage in both shorter and longer trips to council meetings, to community meetings, to clinics, to events and to individual households and businesses.

“Some of these trips could legitimately and justifiably be made by bike.

“In doing so we have huge opportunity to contribute to the national climate action goals but critically as public representatives using a bike instead of a car even for those shorter trips we would be setting a powerful societal example,” she said.

The motion was widely supported at the council meeting.

