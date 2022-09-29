More older persons in Cork set to receive fuel allowance

More elderly people in Cork will become eligible for the free fuel allowance, with an expansion in the eligibility requirements for the scheme following Budget 2023.

Age Action senior public affairs and policy specialist Nat O’Connor, said the Government has recognised older persons are struggling with things such as food, energy, and being able to keep a car on the road in rural areas.

Welcoming the expansion of the fuel allowance eligibility, Mr O’Connor said: “We campaigned on an energy guarantee for older persons. We got a very good reception from Eamon Ryan who has released carbon tax money to pay for this.

“So, not only now will the eligibility for fuel allowance be widened which will bring in an extra 17,000 households or more, but older persons aged 70 or over have a much easier time now being eligible for fuel allowance because a very large income threshold has been created.

“An additional 57,000 older person households are expected... to get fuel allowance, if people apply for it.

“They have stepped in with a lot of one-off emergency payments which is very welcome and will make a difference this winter.

“Most older persons should get the €600 electricity amount, most will get the double payment, the Christmas bonus, but also the additional October double payment of the State pension, and some will get the €200 lump sum for living alone or the €400 lump sum for being a fuel allowance recipient.

“Of course, only one in three persons get fuel allowance at the moment so really what these payments do is help people with the energy costs this winter, because we know those bills are still going up and up, with one energy provider expected to raise their bills by 48% next month for electricity and 47% for gas, so we know we haven’t seen the back of the energy costs.”

While Mr O’Connor welcomed the supports announced in Tuesday’s budget, he said that there are difficulties involved with the Government’s approach of one-off payments.

“They’ve put €12 on the core pension, and while it’s an increase in nominal terms, more money in your hand, the spending power of the pension is down compared to previous years.

“We presented the evidence that you’d need €23 on the State pension just to stand still, because that’s how much inflation there is.

“So, these emergency payments will get them through the winter, the new rate of the pension will kick in from early January, but early next year people are going to quickly see that the money isn’t going to stretch as far as it used to stretch, so it’s very likely that there’ll be more pressure on Government to do more one-off payments or even an emergency budget in the first half of next year,” he said.