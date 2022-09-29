Cork Minister: €6bn rainy-day fund ‘sensible’ and 'prudent'

The Government cannot rule out dipping into the €6bn rainy-day fund early next year if extra funds are needed to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, the public expenditure minister has said.

Michael McGrath said it was “prudent” of the Government to set aside the funds, despite not intending to use them.

“It is a sensible thing to do, it is the right thing to do, ” said Mr McGrath.

He added: “There is an incredible amount of volatility in the international economy, not least in the energy markets.

“We don’t know what will happen with the terrible war in Ukraine.

“But it’s a good thing that we have that reserve. We have that funding there if we need it.

“We don’t intend to use it, but we cannot rule anything out.

“It all depends on circumstances. And we will use our best judgment as time goes by, as to what is the right decision or course of action to take.”

Mr McGrath made the remarks after answering questions alongside Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe from members of the public during RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne annual budget phone-in show.

Mr Donohoe said the Government had ensured there was a budget surplus so that they have “the ability to help if conditions changed”.

Mr Donohoe described the budget measures unveiled by both ministers on Tuesday as “fair”.

The pair made the remarks after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government will reassess the country’s financial situation in the new year to see whether another intervention is needed to help people.

But he said he did not envisage a mini-budget being implemented.