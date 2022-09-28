Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 20:43

Juvenile skeletal remains discovered in East Cork; Gardaí investigating

The remains were exhumed at a property in Killeagh on Friday September 23, following the receipt by gardaí of confidential information.
Gardaí have said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the subsequent course of the current garda investigation. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí in East Cork have said they are following a definite line of enquiry following the discovery of the skeletal remains of a baby.

The scene was sealed off and was forensically examined, before the remains were removed to Cork City Morgue for further examination, pending a full post-mortem.

Gardaí have said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the subsequent course of the current garda investigation.

Gardaí have not at this time issued an appeal for information or for witnesses to come forward.

Garda statement

In a statement to The Echo, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí at Midleton continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in Killeagh, Co. Cork.

“The discovery was made following receipt of confidential information and An Garda Síochána are following a definite line of enquiry.

“The remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a forensic anthropologist has been sought.

“A post-mortem is still scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation.

“No Garda Spokesperson is available at this time.”

