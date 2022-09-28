'Baseball bats are for games,' judge tells man who claims he had one for protection

A man who had a baseball bat in a car for his own protection was jailed for seven months for that and other offences.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “Baseball bats are for games – not for any other purpose.”

Judge Colm Roberts imposed that sentence on Darren O’Hara of Glenryan Road, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said O’Hara was a passenger in a car that was searched at Churchfield Avenue, Cork, on June 9 2020.

The bat was found in the footwell of the car and when he was questioned about O’Hara said it was for his own protection because there were people with knives after him.

In an incident dating back to May 4 2018, he tried to steal a Yamaha motorbike from outside a house on Beaumont Avenue in Cork.

However, as he was rolling it out the drive it fell over alerting the owner who came out of the house and O’Hara ran from the area emptyhanded.

The following year on February 2 2019 he crashed a car into the wall outside a house on Connaught Avenue in Cork. He told gardaí who arrived on the scene that he had three cans of Budweiser at home earlier that day. He also claimed that the brakes on the car did not work and that this caused the crash.

For a variety of charges arising out of these crimes the judge sentenced him to a total of seven months in prison and banned O’Hara from driving for three years.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said, “2018, 2019, 2020 was a very bad period for him.

“He took the break-up of a relationship of eight years very badly. He took solace in drink. Life as he knew it had been very good.

“He says the demons have gone from him, if you like. He put himself in this mess and wanted to serve his sentence.

“He made full admissions these offences.”