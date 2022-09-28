Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 19:45

'Baseball bats are for games,' judge tells man who claims he had one for protection

For a variety of charges arising out a number of crimes the judge sentenced the defendant to a total of seven months in prison and banned him from driving for three years.
'Baseball bats are for games,' judge tells man who claims he had one for protection

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “Baseball bats are for games – not for any other purpose.” Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man who had a baseball bat in a car for his own protection was jailed for seven months for that and other offences.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “Baseball bats are for games – not for any other purpose.” 

Judge Colm Roberts imposed that sentence on Darren O’Hara of Glenryan Road, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said O’Hara was a passenger in a car that was searched at Churchfield Avenue, Cork, on June 9 2020.

The bat was found in the footwell of the car and when he was questioned about O’Hara said it was for his own protection because there were people with knives after him.

In an incident dating back to May 4 2018, he tried to steal a Yamaha motorbike from outside a house on Beaumont Avenue in Cork.

However, as he was rolling it out the drive it fell over alerting the owner who came out of the house and O’Hara ran from the area emptyhanded.

The following year on February 2 2019 he crashed a car into the wall outside a house on Connaught Avenue in Cork. He told gardaí who arrived on the scene that he had three cans of Budweiser at home earlier that day. He also claimed that the brakes on the car did not work and that this caused the crash.

For a variety of charges arising out of these crimes the judge sentenced him to a total of seven months in prison and banned O’Hara from driving for three years.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said, “2018, 2019, 2020 was a very bad period for him.

“He took the break-up of a relationship of eight years very badly. He took solace in drink. Life as he knew it had been very good.

“He says the demons have gone from him, if you like. He put himself in this mess and wanted to serve his sentence.

“He made full admissions these offences.”

More in this section

'All we can do is batten down the hatches': Cork family's Disney plans on hold due to hurricane  'All we can do is batten down the hatches': Cork family's Disney plans on hold due to hurricane 
Echo news story prompts heartwarming donation to Cork city school Echo news story prompts heartwarming donation to Cork city school
Garda Stock Gardaí investigating discovery of human remains in Cork 
cork court
<p>Judge Roberts said that the accused would have to be remanded in custody because of the nature of the charge.</p>

'I didn't mean it': Man charged with manslaughter in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more