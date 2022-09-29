Collins Barracks to get mural

A TRIBUTE to Cork’s Defence Forces is set to make a splash with a Collins Barracks Mural.

Located at the bottom of Patrick’s Hill, the mural will stretch over three stories.

This special piece has been commissioned by the Cork Defence Forces, in conjunction with Cork City Council.

The aim of the project is to highlight the role the Defence Forces play in the community.

It also comes as Collins Barracks mark the centenary of revolutionary leader, Michael Collins, death.

Artist Garreth Joyce will work closely with the Defence Forces at Collins Barracks to get a feel for the work they do and how best to portray their presence in his work.

Joyce will also carry out a workshop within the Barracks, which will inspire the mural’s design.

The project will be the first curated in Cork by Street Art Ink, a Waterford based arts management company which was founded in March 2022 by Edel Tobin.

“The project is still in the conceptual phase. The sketch phase and attaining the wall for the project are usually the longest parts of the process,” Ms Tobin said

“After the sketch has been approved, the process is usually fairly quick. Weather depending, the actual painting of the mural only takes five to seven days.”

Ms Tobin hopes that the Patrick Street project will be unveiled between late October and early November.

Street Art Ink focuses much of its projects on their community impact, usually in large scale murals but also through other public artwork such as sculpture, lighting, and digital art.

Founder of Street Art Ink, Ms Tobin is also the founder and former artistic director of Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival.

Waterford Walls, founded in 2015, inspires communities by its reuse of derelict walls across Ireland.

To date, Waterford Walls has completed three projects in Cork City including at Cornmarket Centre just off Paul Street, marking the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, as well as at Paul’s Street Car Park and Peace Park.