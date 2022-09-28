Cope Foundation responds to HIQA care facility criticism

The Cope Foundation has responded to criticisms of two of its care facilities in Cork city, following reports that in one incident, a “significant amount” of one resident’s money could not be accounted for, while in another incident, there was “an unexplained absence of a resident from the centre.”

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) reports were issued on Monday, September 26, concerning two designated centres for adults with disabilities on the outskirts of Cork city.

The inspections were carried out on May 30 and July 7 this year.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Cope Foundation acknowledges the findings of the HIQA report relating to Cork City South 1 and Cork City South 3.

“The organisation has been working to implement the compliance plans as provided to, and accepted, by HIQA. Substantial progress has been made on addressing the issues highlighted since the inspection.

“The organisation has communicated with the families of people supported at both centres. Anyone with concerns should contact their relevant manager.

“Cope Foundation remains fully committed to meeting the ongoing needs of the people it supports.”

The reports found “poor compliance with the regulations and insufficient oversight and management arrangements in place.”