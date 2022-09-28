Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 12:01

Cope Foundation responds to HIQA care facility criticism

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) reports were issued on Monday, September 26, concerning two designated centres for adults with disabilities on the outskirts of Cork city.
Cope Foundation responds to HIQA care facility criticism

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) reports were issued on Monday, September 26, concerning two designated centres for adults with disabilities on the outskirts of Cork city. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Eoin Kelleher

The Cope Foundation has responded to criticisms of two of its care facilities in Cork city, following reports that in one incident, a “significant amount” of one resident’s money could not be accounted for, while in another incident, there was “an unexplained absence of a resident from the centre.” 

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) reports were issued on Monday, September 26, concerning two designated centres for adults with disabilities on the outskirts of Cork city.

The inspections were carried out on May 30 and July 7 this year.

Read More

Two COPE Foundation disability centres in Cork criticised in HIQA reports

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Cope Foundation acknowledges the findings of the HIQA report relating to Cork City South 1 and Cork City South 3.

“The organisation has been working to implement the compliance plans as provided to, and accepted, by HIQA. Substantial progress has been made on addressing the issues highlighted since the inspection.

“The organisation has communicated with the families of people supported at both centres. Anyone with concerns should contact their relevant manager.

“Cope Foundation remains fully committed to meeting the ongoing needs of the people it supports.” 

The reports found “poor compliance with the regulations and insufficient oversight and management arrangements in place.”

More in this section

Tune in: Cork's 'Two Norries' on RTÉ tonight Tune in: Cork's 'Two Norries' on RTÉ tonight
Get your skates on! Ice rink and trail returns to Fota Get your skates on! Ice rink and trail returns to Fota
No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience'  No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 
corkhiqa
<p>Deputy Lord Mayor Damien Boylan launched the seed library on Saturday, which is housed in a repurposed old card index cabinet secured from the central library in the Grand Parade. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

'Green fingers' seed library on the northside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more