Mixed reaction in Cork to healthcare initiatives launched in Budget 2023

A Cork GP said the decision by the Government to extend free GP care to more than 400,000 people in Tuesday’s budget will lead to more GP surgeries closing their doors.

Other initiatives include abolishing all inpatient hospital charges, expanding free contraception from women aged 17 to 25 to all those aged 16 to 30 years and providing financial support for access to IVF treatment.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Paul O’Sullivan said existing GPs don’t have the ‘capacity’ to cater for the planned extension of free GP care. “We don’t have the capacity to deal with the extra patients. It sounds like a bit of a publicity stunt. GPs are becoming thinner and thinner on the ground. A quarter of our GPs is due to retire in the next five years. Where are these people going to go?” he said.

Dr O’Sullivan said he is in favour of increasing the catchment, but it is going to put more ‘pressure’ on the understaffed GP sector. “I am all in favour of increasing the catchment. It smacks of a political stroke, and it is going to put more pressure on an overburdened and understaffed GP sector. It will cause more GP surgeries to close their doors because they don’t have the capacity to service this sector.”

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor welcomed the various healthcare initiatives but said there will be ‘challenges’. “It is a very positive step. This is the model to follow in terms of increasing access to general practice. There are challenges in terms of GP capacity in primary care but that is slowly being addressed in terms of increasing training posts and more GP training throughout the country,” he said.

Dr Sheehan also welcomed the continued focus on investment in women’s health which includes expanding free contraception, providing supports for the first time in relation to access to IVF treatment, expanding women's health hubs and providing additional funding for screening. “They are all welcome. For years Ireland and the medical profession history of dealing with women’s health issues hasn’t been great. This a real positive development and is long overdue.”

Other highlights from Budget 2023 from a healthcare perspective include: Funding of €138 million including €29 million for new developments to strengthen disability services, €150 million for older persons including €18 million in new measures for the Age Friendly Home Programme to support older people living at home and the development of a national dementia strategy.

An overall increase of €58 million for mental health incorporating €14 million to continue the increased provision of emergency placements within mental health with further funding to ensure continued progress towards Sharing the Vision objectives was also announced.

Commenting on Budget 2023, the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INTO) said they will be seeking greater detail on the overall budget package in areas including: The exact number of nurses and midwives that will be recruited between now and the end of 2023, the implementation plan for the Safe Staffing Framework in Nursing and the supports made available for undergraduate student nurses and midwives.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We need to ensure that money allocated to the Department of Health is spent to get staffing right, building up capacity and moving to the universal care model as envisioned by Sláintecare. Much more detail for health spending is now required. Recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives deserves a laser focus in the year ahead.”

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said the health budget for 2023 lacks the essential basics of adequate beds, staffing and resources to provide care for almost 1 million patients.

Professor Robert Landers, President of the IHCA said: “Budget 2023 fails to address the overwhelming capacity deficits including the severe shortage of hospital consultants, public hospital beds, theatre and other frontline facilities which are needed to provide timely, safe care to patients.”

Mr Landers said the funding for the health service next year does little to ‘speed’ up the slow progress on removing barriers to essential care. “The proposed funding for the health service in 2023 disappointingly does little to speed up the slow progress on removing barriers to essential care meaning our patients once again lose out on the care they need now.

“Continuing the same mistakes year after year with the same resulting impact on delayed treatment and increased risk to patient safety is not the solution,” he added.