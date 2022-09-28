Cork principals welcome various educational measures announced in Budget 2023

CORK principals have welcomed the various educational measures announced as part of Budget 2023. Overall, €9.6bn has been allocated to the Department of Education.

Some of the measures included in yesterday's budget include free schoolbooks for all primary school children from autumn 2023 and the reduction of pupil: teacher ratio in primary schools to a historic low of 23:1 through the planned recruitment of 370 teachers, an additional 686 special educational needs teachers, and 1,194 special needs assistants.

Other highlights include €100m to help schools deal with rising energy costs and the extension of the school meals programme to an additional 310 schools, while all third-level students will see an immediate €1,000 reduction in fees this year.

All SUSI maintenance grants will be increased by between 10% and 14% in September 2023 with a once-off double monthly payment before Christmas, and those studying for PhDs will get a once-off cost-of-living payment before Christmas.

There will be extra funding for school transport to help resolve the situation whereby 6,000 pupils have been left without a ticket.

A capital budget of €860m will support the continued progression of around 300 building projects nationwide.

Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers school principal Adrian Breathnach welcomed the reduction of the pupil: teacher ratio. “It is always good when the pupil-teacher ratio is brought down. We are probably one of the highest in Europe with regard to our pupil: teacher ratio. It should be down at 22 by right, but at 23 we will take it,” he said.

“The free schoolbooks are a great move,” said Mr Breathnach. “We welcome that especially as we are in a disadvantaged area. It can be hard for parents to find the money for schoolbooks. We have a book loan scheme and I know some parents can’t pay it. That is a welcome move.”

He said the only disappointing aspect of the budget was the lack of new posts for SNAs. “The criteria to get an SNA now is ridiculous. I would have pushed for a lot more SNAs in the budget as they are badly needed. We need more of them.”

Kinsale Community School principal Fergal McCarthy said: “Any investment in education is welcome in every sector. It is magnificent that the pressure has been relieved from parents around the back-to-school costs in primary school. The lowering of the pupil: teacher ratio in the primary school setting and the provision of schoolbooks for all primary children are welcome.”

He said the extra funding for school transport and the increased funds to help schools deal with rising energy costs are also welcome. “When Donogh O’Malley introduced free schooling for second-level students, he saw that this was only viable if school transport ran in the exact same time alongside that initiative, so increasing school transport places is really to be welcome.

“Anything to offset the increased costs in energy is to be welcomed. Otherwise, resources that we would look to put in place in enhancing the student experience, such as the use of digital technologies and in terms of other resources and opportunities, would be eaten up by the increasing energy costs,” said Mr McCarthy.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, said Budget 2023 failed to address the funding crisis affecting so many Cork schools. “A one-off funding package which is vague will not address the funding problems that schools have been desperately struggling with for years, barely able to afford their bills, and parents will feel this too as they face increases in voluntary contributions,” he said.

The Cork South Central TD welcomed the announcement for free schoolbooks for primary school students but said secondary school students need a similar scheme.

“The Government has finally listened to Sinn Féin calls for free schoolbooks. It has been in place in the North for seven decades and now the Government has finally moved. However, I cannot understand why this does not include secondary schools, given their books are more expensive, they have iPads, and they are less likely to have book rental schemes.”

Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland president Miriam Duggan said the budget will do little to address the chronic underfunding of second-level schools and large class sizes.

“Ireland is ranked in last place out of 36 OECD countries for investment in second-level education as a percentage of GDP. Despite this underfunding, Budget 2023 fails to address core funding for schools and does nothing to reduce our large class sizes,” she said.

Ms Duggan said the union acknowledges the announcement of additional one-off funding for energy costs and school transport. However, Ms Duggan said school operational costs are wide-ranging and a significant increase in the school capitation grant is what is required to bring investment in line with the OECD country average.

“The funding gap experienced by second-level schools arose long before current inflationary increases. It is due to prolonged underfunding, and it is the reason why so many second-level schools are forced to fundraise to try to meet day-to-day operational costs.”

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said: “From a primary and special education perspective, the budget tackles the immediate over the important — while schools and families require immediate financial support, we must ensure Government keeps their promise to support primary school children in the aftermath of the pandemic. In that regard, reducing primary class sizes to the EU average of 20 pupils remains key.”

St Vincent de Paul president Rose McGowan welcomed steps taken to address school costs. “For many families, fees, uniforms, transport, books, and digital tools are a source of constant stress. The decision to provide free schoolbooks will take the pressure off parents and help level the playing field for disadvantaged children. We hope this can be extended to students in secondary school next year.”