Garda van allegedly rammed by stolen car in Ballintemple 

A garda patrol van was rammed by a stolen car in Ballintemple on Monday night, it was alleged, as a young man was refused bail at Cork District Court.

Garda Orla Moriarty arrested Shane O’Brien and charged him with a number of counts.

He made no reply when arrested, charged and cautioned.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the allegation that he was caught red-handed on Monday night, September 26.

Garda Moriarty said it was alleged that when the defendant was approached in a stolen Volkswagen Golf he continued to drive away.

“He rammed the patrol van as he drove,” Garda Moriarty said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, objected to this evidence and said, “That is disputed. It is a matter for trial.”

The alleged ramming occurred at Ardfoyle Avenue, Ballintemple, Cork.

The charges against O’Brien consist of the unauthorised taking of a car, interference with another car, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said,

“Mr Burke is right - Whether or not the patrol van was rammed will be a matter for trial.”

Defendant Shane O’Brien testified in the course of his own bail application that if he rammed the patrol van in a small car there would have been a lot of damage and he was not charged with causing damage.

He also said, “I took a slip of tablets yesterday. I didn’t know what I was up to.”

Under cross-examination by Sergeant Pat Lyons, the defendant said, “I will be pleading not guilty.”

Judge Colm Roberts said, “I cannot grant him bail because of the seriousness of the charge.” Shane O’Brien was remanded in custody for one week at Cork District Court.