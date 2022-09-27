Probation bond for threatening man with bolt-cutters

A YOUNG man armed with a bolt-cutters walked into a city centre store and threatened another man with it before getting into a car parked outside and driving away.

Calvin Stack, aged 26, of Palmbury, Togher, pleaded guilty to production of the weapon to cause injury during the incident when he appeared before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at 9.30 pm on July 5, 2020, at Centra on Grand Parade.

The sergeant said Garda Jan Haandrikman responded to a call to the scene that night and it was established that Calvin Stack had walked into the shop carrying the bolt-cutters. He threatened another man who was present at the time.

The defendant then left Centra and got into a car parked outside and drove away from the scene.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “The one saving grace is that this was two years ago and there has been nothing else since.”

He also stressed that although the defendant carried this implement there was no physical altercation with anyone.

Sergeant Davis said the shop was busy with other customers at the time of the incident over two years ago.

The defendant’s previous convictions were mainly for public order and Road Traffic Act offences.

Mr Burke said that as for the disagreement with the other man who was present in the shop that evening, Calvin Stack shook hands with him the following day.

Judge Roberts said, “I am going to put him on a probation bond for one year.”