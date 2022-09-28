Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Cork students participating in climate literacy programme

The programme is delivered by Education for Sustainability, a social enterprise who provide teacher training, teaching resources, lesson plans and a student workbook
Cork students participating in climate literacy programme

Students from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig who are participating in the 10-week Climate Literacy Programme organised by Cork City Council.

John Bohane

TRANSITION Year students and teachers from seven Cork city secondary schools are participating in a 10-week Climate Literacy Programme organised by Cork City Council.

The participating schools are: Coláiste Choilm, Glanmire Community School, St Vincent’s Secondary School, Coláiste Daibhéid, Ashton School, Coláiste an Phiarsaigh and Terence MacSwiney Community College.

The programme is delivered by Education for Sustainability, a social enterprise who provide teacher training, teaching resources, lesson plans and a student workbook.

The topics covered include climate change, sustainable development, climate justice, plastic pollution, fast fashion, sustainable transport, biodiversity loss, food, soil and taking action.

Welcoming the initiative, Mary Walsh of Cork City Council’s Sports and Sustainability Team said: “This innovative course allows students to see the link between their daily choices and behaviours, what they do and consume in their daily lives, and the problems and solutions incurred with the environmental crisis.

“The course can be taught in schools for many years to come, ensuring the sustainability of the investment and the social and environmental impact of the people involved,” she added.

Coláiste Choilm teacher Gráinne Costigan added: “By introducing this module, Coláiste Choilm are focused on achieving a more environmentally friendly future for all. Students are delighted to be taking an active role in their education on sustainability and in a very enjoyable way.”.

Sue Adams of Education for Sustainability commented: “This investment will train over 25 teachers and deliver the knowledge, skills and tools to 700 students that will enable them to act for sustainable development now and in the future.”

Read More

Rentokil issues top tips for householders as spiders move indoors

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Sexist and homophobic insults hurled at gardaí by man involved in numerous disturbances
Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget
Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement
cork educationeducation
No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 

No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more